Wind, snowfall warnings continue for areas outside of Calgary

While the wind warning for Calgary may have ended, snowfall and wind warnings continued Friday morning for other areas surrounding the city.

The Red Deer region, which includes Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler were placed under a snowfall warning by Environment Canada at around 7:10 a.m.

“By the time snow ends late this morning, 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected, although isolated pockets of 20 cm are possible,” Environment Canada said on Friday.

Snowfall warnings are in place for:

Wind warnings are in place for:

“A strong cold front is moving from north to south through southern Alberta early this morning,” Environment Canada said.

“This cold front has brought a sharp temperature drop along with snow and very strong wind, with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h being reported. The system will exit the province later this morning, and the wind will diminish.”

