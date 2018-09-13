Winter-like weather puts chill on national lawn bowling championship in Calgary

A blast of winter-like weather wasn’t doing a group of Calgary athletes any favours on Thursday, as they competed in the 2018 Bowls Canada Boulingrin Senior Triples Championships.

“Your hands get really cold so your bowls don’t come out as smoothly as you like, it’s just difficult,” lawn bowling umpire Claire Day said.

Dozen’s of seniors from across Canada have gathered in Calgary for the week-long tournament that started on Monday.

While temperatures were warmer earlier in the week, they quickly dropped off Wednesday night.

“A lot of these players weren’t expecting this type of weather,” said lawn bowler Bob Selzler. “They were all busy hitting the stores buying warmer jackets, long underwear, things like that.”

Luckily, the snow stayed away for Thursday’s rounds but participants said if flakes started falling, they would likely have to clear the greens on Friday before the could start to play again.

“If it snows, it’s slippery and people need to get off the greens. It could make for a dangerous situation,” Selzler said.

Organizers said the medal round games will be held on Saturday morning and admission is free for the public.