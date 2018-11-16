The killing of a young bighorn sheep has officials hunting suspected poachers near Spences Bridge

Officials in B.C. are on the hunt for a pair of possible poachers, after a yearling lamb bighorn sheep was found dead in Spences Bridge, just off Highway 1.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), a motorist spotted two men in a field on the north side of the freeway, just northeast of Spences Bridge.

The pair both had rifles, and appeared to be in a shooting position, the COS said. They then shot and left the young bighorn in the field and fled the area.

There were two .308 caliber shell casings found at the scene, according to the COS.

Bighorn sheep are on B.C.’s “blue list,” which means they are not directly threatened, but are a species of concern.

Investigators are now looking for two men. The first is described as aged 45 to 55 years old, and was wearing a dark or black jacket with dark grey or black pants.

The second man was between 40 and 50 years old, had light coloured hair, and was wearing a brown camouflage sweater with a bright logo on the front.

He was also wearing a scarf around his neck and grey or green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.