November 15, 2018 7:16 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 15, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province inculding Lights of Hope and Christmas at Hycroft

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

1 – Lights of Hope Community Celebration
November 16 6:30-8PM
Burrard at Helmcken Street, Vancouver
Lightsofhope.helpstpauls.com

2 – Christmas at Hycroft
November 15-18
1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver
Christmasathycroft.com

3 – Parksfest
November 15-17
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Metrovancouver.org

4 – Snowflake Wine Festival
November 17
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Revelstokeskiclub.ca

5 – Disney on Ice, Dare to Dream
November 21 – 25
Pacific National Exhibition
Disneyonice.com

