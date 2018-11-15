5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 15, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
1 – Lights of Hope Community Celebration
November 16 6:30-8PM
Burrard at Helmcken Street, Vancouver
Lightsofhope.helpstpauls.com
2 – Christmas at Hycroft
November 15-18
1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver
Christmasathycroft.com
3 – Parksfest
November 15-17
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Metrovancouver.org
4 – Snowflake Wine Festival
November 17
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Revelstokeskiclub.ca
5 – Disney on Ice, Dare to Dream
November 21 – 25
Pacific National Exhibition
Disneyonice.com
