Homeless man dies in Osoyoos truck fire

A truck fire in the driveway of an Osoyoos home has claimed the life of a man believed to be a 54-year-old who often used the truck to sleep in.

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 1:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Nighthawk Drive in Osoyoos for a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle fire was spreading quickly, had already damaged a second vehicle, and was coming dangerously close to the house.

The lone woman in the home was evacuated.

Once the fire was out, human remains were found in the back of the truck, a Chevrolet S10.

Osoyoos RCMP say they are aware that a man had been using the truck to sleep in for several months.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and the matter has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.