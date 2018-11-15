Festive R.I.D.E. campaign launches in Durham Region with sobering message

Durham emergency crews have launched an important annual campaign.

The Festive R.I.D.E. program is kicking off with a reminder to drivers that impaired driving won’t be tolerated.

Officers will be out for the next seven weeks starting Friday.

This year, officials went through what it’s like to get called to the scene of an impaired crash.

READ MORE: Peel paramedic charged with impaired driving causing death granted bail

DRPS, along with Whitby Fire and Durham Paramedics, performed a simulated rescue operation, hoping to get their message across.

“It’s terrible that we have to deal with this year after year. I’d love for the message to get through to people and people to look at these alternatives,” said Chief Paul Martin, Durham Regional Police Service. “I can assure you they’re a lot cheaper and a lot less hassle (than) it is to go through the court system.”

“I’m a victim of impaired driving. My brother was killed in 2007 and people don’t understand their one decision to drive impaired could have life-lasting consequences on other people who had made the right decision,” said Michelle Crabb of M.A.D.D. Durham.

Last year’s Festive R.I.D.E. campaign resulted in 112 drivers arrested, 13 more than 2016.