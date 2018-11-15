Have you seen this car? RCMP seek Lorette speeder
A A
The RCMP’s Eastman Traffic Services is on the lookout for a Mazda that led police on a dangerous high-speed chase on Saturday.
READ MORE: Stolen SUV leads Winnipeg police on car chase through West End
The vehicle, a dark-coloured Mazdaspeed 6 with no license plate, fled from officers on Highway 207 in Lorette at excessive speeds, putting the public in danger, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-7155.
WATCH: Winnipeg police chopper tracks high speed chase on north Perimeter Hwy
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.