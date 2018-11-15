Have you seen this car? RCMP seek Lorette speeder

The RCMP’s Eastman Traffic Services is on the lookout for a Mazda that led police on a dangerous high-speed chase on Saturday.

The vehicle, a dark-coloured Mazdaspeed 6 with no license plate, fled from officers on Highway 207 in Lorette at excessive speeds, putting the public in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-7155.

