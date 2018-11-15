Weather
November 15, 2018 2:36 pm

Okanagan Weather: Snow and rain make way for sunshine

By Meteorologist  Global News

Sunny scenes like these will be back soon as high pressure returns for the weekend. Courtesy Carol Chrisp

Courtesy Carol Chrisp
Clouds, rain and high elevation snow stuck around to start the day on Thursday, with Rogers Pass potentially seeing up to 20 centimetres by evening.

Temperatures fell below freezing to start the day in the Central Okanagan before climbing up above zero during the morning with an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

The next round of rain returns later in the day, lasting into the evening as a system dragging along a cold front slides by with snow levels sitting around 1,000 metres.

The effects of the cold front will be felt on Friday, with temperatures struggling to get up to 6 degrees or so during the day under a mix of sun and cloud.

Precipitation along a cold front will sweep through Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The cooler conditions will stick around right into the weekend, as an upper ridge returns partly-to-mostly sunny skies to the region under an upper ridge that will likely continue to reduce air quality at times in parts of the North and Central Okanagan.

Daytime highs will stay in mid-single digits, but the big difference will be noticed in the cool mornings.

The mercury will dive into the -3 to -6 degree range to start the day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and with wind chill it’ll feel a few degrees colder than that.

Temperatures slide below freezing by a few degrees to start the weekend on Saturday.

The mostly sunny trend will start the work week as well on Monday, with temperatures hopping up to around 6 degrees after the cool morning.

Then the next wave of clouds rolls in on Tuesday with an afternoon high possibly as warm as 7 degrees before a risk of rain slides in mid-week with afternoon highs dipping back a bit.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

