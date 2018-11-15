‘Batkid,’ who ‘saved’ San Francisco 5 years ago, now cancer-free

A five-year-old leukemia patient who won the hearts of many when became a superhero known as Batkid for a day and “saved” San Francisco from evil villains, is now cancer-free.

Miles Scott, now 10, captivated the world in 2013 when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted him his wish of becoming a superhero for a day, with the help of over 16,000 people who transformed the city of San Francisco into Gotham City. Five years later, the child is cancer-free.

“Since his crime fighting day five years ago, Miles has returned to being a typical kid—playing Little League, going to school, helping his family farm, and even selling his first market goat in the local fair!” the Make-A-Wish Foundation said. “After fighting his own heroic battle with leukemia since he was a year old, Miles visits his oncologist once a year, and has been in remission from leukemia for the past five years.”

In 2013, about 20,000 people packed the streets to watch Scott, dressed as a mini Batman, fight villains and rescue a “damsel in distress” as the caped crusader. He also received a key to the city and got a personal message from then-president Barack Obama.

“This wish meant closure for our family and an end to over three years of putting toxic drugs in our son’s body,” Scott’s mother, Natalie, said at the time.

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, the Make-A-Wish Foundation director who helped make the elaborate day happen, said Scott believed for quite some time that he truly was Batkid.

“He just thought he was doing his job,” Jen Wilson said. “He took his work seriously. He thought Batkid might need to stick around.”

The foundation said it saw a large increase in donations and volunteers after granting Scott’s wish. Make-a-Wish has gone on to grant over 2,000 more wishes since Batkid saved San Francisco.