November 15, 2018 12:18 pm

Up to 15 cm of snow expected for Kingston, surrounding regions

By Online Reporter  Global News

Eastern Ontario is expecting a snowfall of up to 15 cm by end of day on Nov. 16.

Snow is on its way to many municipalities in eastern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

About 10 to 15 centimetres are expected to fall from Thursday evening until Friday in the Kingston, Brockville, Belleville and Smiths Falls regions.

The environmental agency says a low-pressure system will be travelling northward through eastern Ontario on Thursday and Friday. The agency says snow could develop from that low-pressure system and could reach eastern Ontario sometime in the evening on Thursday. The snow is expected to continue falling until late Friday evening when it is expected to taper off.

Environment Canada is warning that people’s evening commute on Thursday and Friday could be affected by the snowfall and to be careful on the roads.

Snow expected in these regions:

  • Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands
  • Napanee – Consecon
  • Picton – Sandbanks Park
  • Belleville – Quinte West – Eastern Northumberland County
  • Cobourg – Colborne – Western Northumberland County
  • Brockville – Prescott
  • Gananoque – Mallorytown
  • Merrickville-Wolford – Kemptville
  • Westport – Charleston Lake
  • Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County
  • Smiths Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County
  • Stirling – Tweed – Madoc
  • Tamworth – Sydenham – South Frontenac

