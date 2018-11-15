Manitoba PCs maintain strong support over NDP in latest poll

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and his party have a strong lead over the opposition NDP, according to the latest public opinion poll from Mainstreet Research.

The poll shows Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives holding a 14-point lead over Wab Kinew and the NDP.

“The Pallister PCs hold a strong lead over the NDP despite losing two points since we last polled in August,” said Mainstreet Research president and CEO Quito Maggi.

“The big mover in our poll is Dougald Lamont and the Liberals, as they have climbed five points.”

Among decided and leaning voters, the poll found that the PCs are sitting at 42.3 per cent support, with the NDP at 28.7, the Liberals at 18.1, and James Bedomme’s Green Party at 6 per cent.

The poll, which was conducted between Nov. 3-5 with 735 Manitobans, also measured impressions of each party leader.

They all scored net negative favourability ratings, but Kinew had the ‘best’ score at -5.5 per cent support.

