Police investigating after Jeep reported stolen from shopping mall in Innisfil

Police are investigating after a Jeep was reported stolen from a shopping mall in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Tanger Outlet Mall on County Road 89 after receiving a report that a vehicle was stolen.

Officers say the owner of the vehicle told officers he had parked his 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and went into the mall. When he returned a short while later, his vehicle was gone.

Police say they are now searching for a suspect, in his early 20s, with a beard and dirty blond hair. Police say he was seen driving a four-door Mitsubishi RVR SUV.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)