November 14, 2018 9:53 am

Police investigating after trailer, $50K in tools reported stolen in Georgian Bay Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police are investigating after a trailer containing over $50,000 worth of tools was reported stolen in Georgian Bay Township.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Nov. 7 officers received a report that a maintenance trailer had been stolen from a job site on Lake Road.

Officers say the trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

Police are now searching for a grey-coloured, single axle trailer, with the vehicle identification number (VIN) 2S9EA21209H119018 and Ontario plate R1110Z.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP / Provided

Police say the trailer contained a John Deere D130 tractor, a Champion 5500 generator and various hand tools valued at over $50,000.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

