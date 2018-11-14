Police investigating after trailer, $50K in tools reported stolen in Georgian Bay Township
Police are investigating after a trailer containing over $50,000 worth of tools was reported stolen in Georgian Bay Township.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Nov. 7 officers received a report that a maintenance trailer had been stolen from a job site on Lake Road.
Officers say the trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.
Police are now searching for a grey-coloured, single axle trailer, with the vehicle identification number (VIN) 2S9EA21209H119018 and Ontario plate R1110Z.
Police say the trailer contained a John Deere D130 tractor, a Champion 5500 generator and various hand tools valued at over $50,000.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
