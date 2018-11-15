Minor hockey player, 17, ID’d as victim of fatal Zorra Township crash

Oxford County OPP have identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash in Zorra Township.

Police, along with Zorra Township Fire Service and Oxford County paramedics, were called to the two-vehicle collision on Road 84 between 25th Line and 27th Line shortly before 3:00 p.m.

According to investigators, a car travelling westbound lost control and collided head-on with a transport truck and trailer which was travelling eastbound on Road 84.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by police as Tyler Arts, 17, from Zorra Township.

Arts is being mourned by his fellow minor hockey players. According to a Facebook post by the Ingersoll District Minor Hockey Association, Arts was on his way home from school when the crash happened.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Police have not released the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.