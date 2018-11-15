Brampton man charged after transport truck collides with several vehicles on Hwy. 400

A man has been charged after a transport truck collided with multiple vehicles on Highway 400.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt on Nov. 12, a transport truck collided with six vehicles on Highway 400 near Highway 7.

Schmidt says one person was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say 30-year-old Kenny Mukhal from Brampton has been charged with dangerous driving and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Schmidt says Mukhal’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

