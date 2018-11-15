SkyTrain tops agenda at first meeting of new-look Mayors’ Council

Today is the inaugural meeting of the TransLink Mayors’ Council, following the civic elections a few weeks ago.

The big item on the agenda: Surrey transit.

The Mayors’ Council will be asked to give TransLink the approval it needs to cancel Surrey light rail transit (LRT) and immediately start work on SkyTrain out to Langley along the Fraser Highway.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says it’s something the voters want.

“The public wants that; over 80-per cent of the public, when we’ve been talking to them, doesn’t want light rail, they want SkyTrain. We’re going listen to the public and we’re going to get it done,” McCallum said.

Brenda Locke, who topped the polls for a seat on council, says during the election campaign it was hard to find anyone who wanted LRT.

“It is what the people wanted all along. We knocked on hundreds and thousands of doors all over the city and everybody said the same, they wanted SkyTrain. They did not want a second-rate LRT system,” Locke said.

McCallum says SkyTrain can be built for the same cost as LRT, around $1.65 billion.