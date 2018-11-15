OPP seek help in identifying man found dead on Lake Superior shore 2 years ago

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help in identifying a man who was found dead on the shore of Lake Superior near Montreal Harbour in 2016.

Police posted a Youtube video explaining what little details they know about him and asked the public for help identifying him.

“Help us identify this man. You may have met him at some point in your life and can recognize the items in these photos. You could be the key,” said Insp. Tina Chalk, of the OPP’s counter exploitation and missing persons section.

The man was found wearing a backpack containing a lighter, a hatchet, a flashlight and a tent.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or to email the OPP.