Convicted GTA renovations scammer faces new charges

A renovation contractor convicted of fraud after he was first exposed by Global News has been arrested on 14 new charges.

Evgeni Ostrovski, 31, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., was arrested by York Regional Police this week. He is in custody pending a bail hearing, which was postponed on Wednesday.

Ostrovski earned notoriety in 2016 following multiple complaints that he took money for home renovation projects he did not complete.

He was convicted on several charges but did not serve a jail time. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and was placed on probation for a year

READ MORE: Convicted GTA renovations scammer dodges jail

Now, Ostrovski faces of slew of new charges in connection with a basement renovation business scheme in which police say he accepted 15 to 40 per cent deposits up front. In most cases, police say he did no work after receiving the money. Police began their investigation into Ostrovski’s business in April.

Ostrovski faces five charges of Fraud Over $5,000, one charge of Fraud Under $5,000, four charges of Use a Forged Document, two charges of Personation with Intent to Gain Advantage and two charges of Breach of Probation.

Police say Ostrovski used a series of aliases to secure business including: Mark Yosupin, Eugene Kogan, Eugene Ostrobski, and Evgeni Ostrobski.

More consumers may have fallen victim to the pay-up-front scam, police say. They encourage anyone who has information to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.