Investigation reveals Brantford plane crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning

At least one question has been answered with regards to the plane crash at Brantford Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

While the cause remains undetermined, Transportation Safety Board (TSB) spokesperson Chris Krepski told Global News that the crash occurred at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 2 killed in overnight plane crash at Brantford airport

The plane was not discovered until the following morning, when airport staff arrived at the scene. Brantford Airport is only staffed from dawn until dusk, so it was previously unknown when the crash occurred.

Krepski explained that there are three runways at the airport, with the largest having lights which are capable of being remotely activated by pilots.

“The lights were remotely activated and on at the time of the crash,” he said.

Krepski said the plane landed on the grass just before the start of the runway while descending with its left wing low at a high rate of speed.

While investigators now know what time the crash occurred at as well as where the plane landed, they are still looking into reasons as to why it happened.

“At the time of the crash it was snowing,” Krepski said. He said investigators are going to have to give a closer examination of the weather as well as the radar and the plane before coming up with a final verdict on the crash.

He also said that the TSB does not know where Ronald and Mildred Chamberlain came from, or where they were headed in the plane before the crash that cost the Brampton couple their lives.