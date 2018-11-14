Canada
November 14, 2018 11:36 am

Be a Santa to a Senior program is underway

By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton residents can participate in the program by picking up an ornament from a Home Instead Christmas tree, purchasing the items listed, and returning them unwrapped to the same location.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program has kicked off for another year.

All gifts will then be wrapped and donated to local seniors who might otherwise spend the holidays alone.

Since the program launched in 2003, over one million gifts have been provided to deserving seniors across Canada.

The program runs until Dec. 5.

More details on where to find a tree and how to donate can be found here.

 

