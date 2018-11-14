Be a Santa to a Senior program is underway

The Be a Santa to a Senior program has kicked off for another year.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested following BB gun incident

Hamilton residents can participate in the program by picking up an ornament from a Home Instead Christmas tree, purchasing the items listed, and returning them unwrapped to the same location.

All gifts will then be wrapped and donated to local seniors who might otherwise spend the holidays alone.

READ MORE: Stelco revenue up 84% from last year despite steel tariffs

Since the program launched in 2003, over one million gifts have been provided to deserving seniors across Canada.

The program runs until Dec. 5.

More details on where to find a tree and how to donate can be found here.