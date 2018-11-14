Hamilton man arrested following BB gun incident
A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after an incident involving a BB gun.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton Police received a gun call in the Cannon Street and Victoria Avenue area. Police say an altercation between two men resulted in one man allegedly pointing a possible firearm at the other.
Officers located two victims, a man and woman who received a minor injury to her face.
The suspect was believed to be in a nearby home, where police seized several items including a BB gun and ammunition.
The accused is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and uttering threats.
