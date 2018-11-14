Surrey appoints general manager to oversee local police force transition

It appears Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is moving quickly to begin the transition from the RCMP to a city police force.

McCallum said Terry Waterhouse has been appointed as the general manager to head the transition.

Waterhouse, a familiar face at city hall, is the city’s general manager of public safety and helped lead the initiative to move the homeless off the Whalley Strip in the summer.

He said his first order of business is to seek clarity from other levels of government “on what it is they’d be looking for in the transition plan and then ensuring we put a plan together that meets our needs and the needs of other levels of government.”

McCallum said Waterhouse’s experience in the criminal justice system and recent tenure as general manager of public safety positions him well to lead the transition planning.

When asked if he feels the move can be done in two years, as McCallum has suggested, Waterhouse said, “the legislation itself gives us that two-year window and so it’s our estimation that that is an accurate description of how long the transition will take. It will take a very comprehensive plan and over two years we believe it can be done.”

McCallum also said he’s confident the province and RCMP will continue to work with Surrey to make the change as seamless as possible.

On November 5, Surrey city council unanimously approved a motion to begin work on creating a municipal police department, and serve notice to the provincial and federal governments that the City will be terminating its contract with the RCMP.