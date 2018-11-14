B.C. police searching for suspect in serious Edmonton domestic assault
New Westminster police are actively looking for a suspect in an alleged serious domestic assault that happened in Edmonton.
Police say 41-year-old Sterling Miles Booker has since moved to New Westminster and is wanted on charges of criminal harassment, break and enter and assault causing bodily harm.
Sergeant Jeff Scott says Edmonton police have extended the warrant to B.C. and New Westminster police are hoping to arrest him and return him to Edmonton court.
Booker is described as white, six feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos of “rock” on his right hand and “roll” on his left hand.
