Ottawa police arrest man wanted for several south-end break-ins
Ottawa police have arrested a man wanted for several break-ins that occurred in the south end of Ottawa over the past few months.
The first break-in occurred at a residence on Boundary Road on Sept. 12. The next was at a home on Pierce Road on Sept. 25 where a firearm was stolen later sold.
Police allege several other break-ins during October were linked to the suspect. Police made an arrest on Nov. 2.
According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, as more break-ins are investigated, police expect further charges to be laid.
Joshua Wales-Saunders, 30, of Ottawa is facing several break-and-enter and theft charges as well as breach of probation and possession of stolen property. He is expected to appear in court via video on Nov. 15.
