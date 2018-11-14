OLG pumps $5M into London to fund accessible enhancements, infrastructure projects

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) contributed nearly $5 million to London in 2017, a sum that has helped fund a number of infrastructure projects throughout the city, according to figures released by the Crown corporation.

The money came from slot machine revenue as part of the Municipality Contribution Agreement.

“The city is proud to showcase and acknowledge the impact these contributions make in our community,” said Mayor Matt Brown. “Londoners significantly benefit from road and community projects that enhance our neighbourhoods and improve the quality of life for everyone.”

From the $4.8 million, $1.25 million went to the reconstruction of Wonderland Road, while $2.3 million went to various road rehabilitation projects.

Another $1.2 million was invested in the North London Optimist Community Centre and Southcrest Pool for interior renovations to change rooms, washrooms, and the addition of an accessible pool entry and barrier-free parking.

According to officials with OLG, since September 1999 London has received more than $76.3 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG is proud to be a vital part of London for more than 19 years and we look forward to continuing to build on that support,” said Tyjondah Kerr, OLG’s senior manager of municipal and community relations.