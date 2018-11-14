Pinawa hospital closed after power failure

Residents of Pinawa, Man., looking to get medical care will have to go to a different town, as Pinawa hospital has been closed.

The closure comes after an electrical failure Tuesday afternoon that affected the facility’s boiler.

The hospital was left without heat after the failure and smoke filled the building.

There were 15 patients in the hospital at the time of the failure.

All patients were transferred to the town’s high school. They were later moved to surrounding health care facilities.

The hospital says they’re unsure how long repairs will take.

People in Pinawa needing non-emergency care are being asked to go to Pine Falls or Beausejour hospitals.