Edmonton Oilers break out against Habs to end 4-game slide

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place.

Oilers defenceman Matt Benning opened the scoring 3:13 into the game. His point shot went wide but came off the back boards, hit Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi and skidded over the goal line.

The Canadiens came back less than three minutes later when Max Domi rifled his tenth of the season over the shoulder of Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

Late in the period, Oilers captain Connor McDavid squeezed by the Habs’ David Schlemko along the boards and set up Draisaitl in front, who cashed in his eleventh of the year. Draisaitl had hit the post twice earlier in the period.

Andrew Shaw tied for the Canadiens early in the second period.

Drake Caggiula put the Oilers back ahead when he snuck a shot through Niemi less than two minutes later.

Niemi was strong the rest of the period, making sparkling saves on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl. Koskinen wasn’t as busy but denied Montreal forward Artturi Lehkonen on a shorthanded breakaway.

Nugent-Hopkins ended a nine-game goalless drought when he sniped his fourth of the season 5:36 into the third.

Oilers defenceman Kris Russell potted his first goal in 43 games with 7:46 left. Kevin Gravel had an assist on the play for his first point as an Oiler.

Darnell Nurse added another goal with 1:56 to go.

McDavid had three assists while Koskinen made 27 saves to improve to 4-1.

Oilers forward Toby Rieder didn’t play the third period.

The Oilers (9-8-1) will visit Calgary on Saturday.