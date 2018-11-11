Edmonton Oilers buried by Avalanche for fourth straight loss

The Colorado Avalanche scored a dominating 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers have lost four in a row.

The Avalanche scored on the first shift of the game, with Mikko Rantanen tapping a rebound under Cam Talbot 26 seconds in. Colorado controlled the first period and added another goal from Carl Soderberg, making it the fourth straight game the Oilers allowed the game’s first two goals.

The Avalanche continued to dominate in the second period. Alexander Kerfoot jammed in a power play goal to make it 3-0 just past the five minute mark. Talbot was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen after allowing three goals on 15 shots. Tyson Barrie scored his first of the season to put the Avs up 4-0 after two.

The Oilers got on the board just before the halfway point of the third when Ty Rattie deflected home an Adam Larsson point shot. Leon Draisaitl had a chance from right in front on the power play less than two minutes later, but Semyon Varlamov made a brilliant leg save.

The Oilers, 8-8-1, will host Montreal on Tuesday.