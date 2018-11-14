4 things to know about Calgary’s proposed four-year budget

The city’s proposed four-year budget was put before council on Wednesday, with staff committing to finding $40 million in efficiencies and a further $60 million by 2022.

The operating budget for 2019 is $4.09 billion and capital spending is pegged at $5.2 billion over the four years — $2.1 billion of that was already approved.

Property tax hikes

Calgarians will see significant property tax hikes over the four years of the new proposed budget put forward to city council on Wednesday.

Administration put forward in April a range for the possible property tax increases —based on the assessment of a typical household value of $480,000 — of 2.95 per cent to 3.45 per cent for 2019.

READ MORE: 2018 property tax rate finalized by Calgary city council

City staff is proposing council approve the highest of that range for all four years of the budget — which means a 3.45 per cent hike, or $5.08 per month for the average household, for 2019. Staff has proposed a three per cent hike each year for the following three years.

The range for those three years was 2.5 to three per cent.

The estimated monthly impact of those property tax hikes, including utilities, will be $5.08 for 2019, then $4.85, $5 and $5.15 for the following years

User fees

Along with property tax, user fees will also be on the rise if the city approves the four-year budget.

Fees for utilities like wastewater, water and stormwater will increase by 32 cents in 2019 with the projection of them reaching 60 cents by 2022.

Fees for the black, green and blue carts will also increase each year of the four years.

Black carts will increase to $6.85 in 2019, then $6.95, $7.05 and $7.15 for each following year.

READ MORE: Committee recommends Calgary scale back its winter green cart collection

Blue carts will increase to $8.80 in 2019 and eventually reach $9.25 by 2022.

Green cart fees will jump to $8.65 in 2019, with the fees reaching $9.10 by the end of the four years.

Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit fees would see increases across the board through the four years.

Adult single passes would go from $3.30 to $3.40 in 2019, then increase to $3.50, $3.60 and $3.75 for each year after. Monthly adult passes would go from $103 to $106 in 2019, then increase by $3 each year between 2019 and 2022.

Seniors annual transit regular passes will be increased from $135 to $140 in 2019, then see a $5 increase for each year of the budget.

READ MORE: Calgary Transit bus operators facing layoffs due to declining ridership

Council is recommending increases for low income passes as well, both for seniors and adult passes. Seniors low income passes will see a $5 increase each year over the next four years, with the first jump from $20 to $25 in 2019.

Deeply discounted low income passes for bands A, B and C will increase from $5.15 to $5.30, $36.05 to $37.10, and $51.50 to $53 respectively in 2019. It isn’t known how much the fees would increase in the following three years because the city is looking for help from the province to fund the program.

It was also proposed that Calgary Transit reduce the frequency of four-car CTrain service.

Calgary Police Service

Following several calls for more police officers on city streets, the Calgary Police Service won’t see any more officers for the first two years of the budget.

For the first two years of the budget, no new positions will be added.

READ MORE: Calgary police officers ‘exhausted’ as call load increases

An additional 60 officers will be added in the last two years, totalling 120 new officers on the service by 2022.

City council will debate the 2019-2022 budget during the week of Nov. 26. The budget won’t be passed until after the Government of Alberta tables its budget, which is expected in April 2019.​