Homes in Mill Woods evacuated after reports of gas leak

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said several homes in south Edmonton were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of a gas leak.

Emergency crews were called at 4:31 p.m. and firefighters arrived at Mill Woods Road and 37 Avenue at 4:37 p.m.

Seven fire crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters evacuated townhouses west of the intersection. The exact number of residences affected was not known. A bus was brought in to help with evacuees.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told Global News.

The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

— More to come…