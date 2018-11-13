Homes in Mill Woods evacuated after reports of gas leak
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said several homes in south Edmonton were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of a gas leak.
Emergency crews were called at 4:31 p.m. and firefighters arrived at Mill Woods Road and 37 Avenue at 4:37 p.m.
Seven fire crews responded to the scene.
Firefighters evacuated townhouses west of the intersection. The exact number of residences affected was not known. A bus was brought in to help with evacuees.
No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told Global News.
The cause of the leak is still being investigated.
