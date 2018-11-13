edmonton evacuation
November 13, 2018 7:38 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 7:47 pm

Homes in Mill Woods evacuated after reports of gas leak

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Fire crews respond to a reported gas leak in south Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Wes Rosa, Global News
A A

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said several homes in south Edmonton were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of a gas leak.

Emergency crews were called at 4:31 p.m. and firefighters arrived at Mill Woods Road and 37 Avenue at 4:37 p.m.

Seven fire crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters evacuated townhouses west of the intersection. The exact number of residences affected was not known. A bus was brought in to help with evacuees.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told Global News.

The cause of the leak is still being investigated.

— More to come…

Fire crews respond to a reported gas leak in south Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
edmonton evacuation
Edmonton fire crews
Edmonton fire services
Edmonton Gas Leak
Gas Leak
Mill Woods
Mill Woods Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News