3 teens charged after senior carjacked at knifepoint outside Wetaskiwin Mall

Two of three teens charged in connection with a violent carjacking in Wetaskiwin, Alta., earlier this month were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday while the other person accused of being involved in the crime will appear in court next week.

The charges stem from an incident that took place outside the Wetaskiwin Mall on Nov. 7. The RCMP said one of its members witnessed a woman being carjacked at knifepoint in the shopping centre’s parking lot.

“A 76-year-old victim was dragged out of her truck by three males who fled in the truck before the… member could intervene,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

“The truck was heading towards Maskwacis and involved in a short pursuit with RCMP and once the vehicle was stopped, the three individuals fled on foot.”

Police said all three suspects were found and arrested without incident. The victim was not seriously injured but police said she did seek medical attention after the episode.

Jeral Rabbit, a 19-year-old man from Maskwacis, and 18-year-old Chaz Cattleman of Calgary have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a truck and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Cattleman is also charged with assault with a weapon while Rabbit has also been charged with three counts of failing to comply with conditions. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Wetaskiwin has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, theft of a truck, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Because of his age, he cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Wetaskiwin is located about 75 kilometres south of Edmonton.