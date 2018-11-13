60-year-old man dies in RCMP custody at Outlook detachment
A 60-year-old man has died in RCMP custody at the Outlook detachment while under observation as part of an impaired driving investigation.
An ambulance was called Nov. 11 and life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Weyburn police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and the Ministry of Justice has been asked to appoint an independent observer.
RCMP is not releasing the man’s name, but said he is from the RM of Fertile Valley.
