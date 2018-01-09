Prince Albert police to look into sudden death of man in RCMP custody

An external investigation will look into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 44-year-old Saskatchewan man who was in RCMP custody.

The man was located unresponsive in the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment cell area at around 9 a.m. CT on Monday.

READ MORE: Inquest called into death of Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate

He was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released, but officials said he was from Pelican Narrows.

RCMP have asked the Prince Albert Police Service to conduct the external investigation. In addition, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice will appoint an independent observer.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.