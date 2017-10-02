IIO deployed to Quesnel after woman dies in custody

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Quesnel, where a woman has died while in police custody.

Provincial RCMP says it happened after members with the Quesnel RCMP were called to the 800 block of Front Street early Sunday morning to reports a man and a woman had been assaulted.

When they arrived, they found the female victim was in violation of a court-imposed condition and arrested her.

Police said she was taken to the local RCMP detachment where she was examined by paramedics before being sent to hospital.

She died on Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has now deployed investigators to review police actions in relation to the woman’s death.

Mounties said the investigation into the alleged assault is now being treated as a homicide, and that two people have been arrested in relation to the case.