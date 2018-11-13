Politics
November 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Premier says Kenney must act after UCP member compared LGBTQ flag to swastika

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nov. 12: A prominent Calgary lawyer and UCP member is facing public backlash after comments he made during a Rebel Media event. John Carpay compared the rainbow flag to the swastika. Tom Vernon reports.

A A

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says if Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is serious about eradicating extremist views in his party, he can start with a member who compared the LGBTQ flag to the swastika.

John Carpay made the comparison in a speech this weekend, equating the rainbow flag with symbols of totalitarianism and genocide.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Rebel Media speaker says pride flag and swastikas comparison ‘unintentional,’ apologizes

Notley says the case is clear cut and Kenney needs to show him the door.

Kenney denounced Carpay’s comments on social media along with a number of politicians across the political spectrum.

Carpay, who heads an advocacy group fighting gay-straight alliances in schools, has also apologized.

The United Conservatives have sanctioned other party members for bigoted or hateful views, but Kenney has not said whether Carpay will be allowed to retain his membership.

Watch below – Nov. 12: On Monday, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney tweeted it was “vile” for party member John Carpay to compare the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag and swastikas.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta politics
Gay Straight Alliance
Jason Kenney
john carpay
LGBTQ flag
Pride Flag
Rachel Notley
Swastika
United Conservative Party

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News