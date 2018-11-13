Food Bank’s holiday campaign kicks off as needs soar in Edmonton

Edmonton’s Food Bank has seen a 50 per cent increase in demand since 2015.

“Some people are having conversations in the community saying the economy is better but we’re not seeing that on the front lines,” executive director Marjorie Bencz said.

This summer, a comprehensive survey was conducted for the first time in three years, revealing surprising usage information to food bank management.

“There are a lot of people who are under employed and unemployed.

“And we’re seeing a lot of people working part-time jobs and that’s not enough hours for them to pay their rent and other fixed costs and they still need the services,” Bencz said.

Within those numbers, there was a significant jump in the number of food bank users over the age of 50. Those numbers increased by nine per cent over the past three years.

“They were a group that overall had a good history of being employed, post-secondary education, and they’ve been unemployed for a while,” Bencz added.

The food bank director fears steady income may be going to younger Edmontonians without any health concerns, leaving the over 50s in a tough spot financially.

Survey respondents also indicated a rise in the number of food bank users with a household income of less than $25,000 per year.

In 2015, only 53 per cent of users had that kind of income and in 2017, that number rose to 72 per cent.

So far in 2018, there have been just over 58,600 Edmontonains who have received Food Bank hampers at least once, in addition to the 250 agencies, churches, or food depots that regularly receive food bank deliveries.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra was on hand to play Christmas carols at the campaign kick off Tuesday, in hopes of getting people into the holiday spirit. With no government funding, it’s up to the generosity of the public to ensure hungry Edmontonians get the food they need.

Bencz says they are thrilled to have a number of Christmas events and the Grey Cup Festival coming up that will be collecting donations on their behalf.

“We’re hoping people will enjoy that festive time with their family and friends and think of Edmonton’s Food Bank.”

The organization hopes to raise $1,800,000 and 350,000 kilograms of non-perishable food donations by Jan. 11 to help sustain services into 2019.

