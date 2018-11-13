Air quality advisory ends for Lavington

The Ministry of Environment has ended the air quality advisory for Lavington, stating that changing weather conditions are expected to improve air quality later today and over the next few days.

An air quality advisory was issued on Friday, November 9th.

On Tuesday, the province said fine particulate (PM2.5) concentrations are currently below advisory levels. It also said the latest measurements at Lavington indicated an hourly average of 21 micrograms per cubic metre, and that the average for the past 24 hours was 23 micrograms per cubic metre, less than the provincial air quality objective of 25 micrograms per cubic metre.

The province said sources of fine particulates that may have contributed to the air quality advisory included wood smoke, emissions from industry and transportation (automobiles, trucks and rail traffic).