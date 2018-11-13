Edmonton police continue search for suspects 2 years after Colombian tourist killed in ‘extremely heinous’ attack

It’s been two years since a Colombian tourist died following what police called an “extremely heinous” attack in northeast Edmonton, and investigators have yet to solve the homicide.

Edmonton police are once again putting out a plea to the public for information in Leonardo Duran Ibanez’s 2016 death.

On Nov. 13, police said 42-year-old Ibanez, of Colombia, was walking with a friend in the area of 119 Avenue and 97 Street when the pair was confronted by a group of men and women.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the men, “repeatedly punching one… in the face, while pushing the other to the ground, before repeatedly kicking the 42-year-old man in the head,” police said in a news release at the time.

It’s believed the group ran away, leaving Ibanez unconscious and the other with minor injuries.

Paramedics arrived and were able to revive the 42-year-old but he died from his injuries later that afternoon.

“Mr. Ibanez was visiting our fair city from Colombia – visiting family members – and by all accounts, was out having an enjoyable evening with another family member when – this attack was unprompted and unmotivated,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said in 2016.

“It’s obviously an extremely heinous attack and extremely traumatizing for the family.”

An autopsy confirmed Ibanez died from “injuries consistent with severe head trauma.”

Edmonton police are set to speak about the case at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday.

