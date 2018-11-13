Crime
November 13, 2018 1:52 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 2:03 pm

Edmonton police continue search for suspects 2 years after Colombian tourist killed in ‘extremely heinous’ attack

By Online Supervisor  Global News

An autopsy confirmed 42-year-old Leonardo Duran Ibanez, of Colombia, died from "injuries consistent with severe head trauma" after being assaulted near 97 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton on Nov. 13, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/LeoDuran
A A

It’s been two years since a Colombian tourist died following what police called an “extremely heinous” attack in northeast Edmonton, and investigators have yet to solve the homicide.

Edmonton police are once again putting out a plea to the public for information in Leonardo Duran Ibanez’s 2016 death.

READ MORE: ‘Extremely heinous’: Edmonton police on attack that left Colombian tourist dead

On Nov. 13, police said 42-year-old Ibanez, of Colombia, was walking with a friend in the area of 119 Avenue and 97 Street when the pair was confronted by a group of men and women.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the men, “repeatedly punching one… in the face, while pushing the other to the ground, before repeatedly kicking the 42-year-old man in the head,” police said in a news release at the time.

It’s believed the group ran away, leaving Ibanez unconscious and the other with minor injuries.

edmonton-homicide-40-2

A 42-year-old man died after he was found unconscious in the area of 97 Street and 119 Avenue Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
edmonton-homicide-40

A 42-year-old man died after he was found unconscious in the area of 97 Street and 119 Avenue Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
leonardo-duran-ibarez

An autopsy confirmed 42-year-old Leonardo Duran Ibanez, of Colombia, died from “injuries consistent with severe head trauma” after being assaulted near 97 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton on Nov. 13, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/LeoDuran
leo-3

An autopsy confirmed 42-year-old Leonardo Duran Ibanez, of Colombia, died from “injuries consistent with severe head trauma” after being assaulted near 97 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton on Nov. 13, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/LeoDuran
leo-4

An autopsy confirmed 42-year-old Leonardo Duran Ibanez, of Colombia, died from “injuries consistent with severe head trauma” after being assaulted near 97 Street and 119 Avenue in Edmonton on Nov. 13, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/LeoDuran

Story continues below

Paramedics arrived and were able to revive the 42-year-old but he died from his injuries later that afternoon.

“Mr. Ibanez was visiting our fair city from Colombia – visiting family members – and by all accounts, was out having an enjoyable evening with another family member when – this attack was unprompted and unmotivated,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said in 2016.

“It’s obviously an extremely heinous attack and extremely traumatizing for the family.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police offering $40K rewards to help solve 5 homicides

An autopsy confirmed Ibanez died from “injuries consistent with severe head trauma.”

Watch below: Global News spoke with the family of Ibanez in November 2016 

Edmonton police are set to speak about the case at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2016 Edmonton homicide
Colombian tourist
Colombian tourist killed in Edmonton
Edmonton 2016 homicide
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Heinous attack
Northeast Edmonton attack
Unsolved 2016 Edmonton homicide
Unsolved Edmonton homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News