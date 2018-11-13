Grand Theatre reports 19th-consecutive operating surplus following dramatic season

The curtain has fallen on another banner year for the Grand Theatre which was not without controversy.

READ MORE: Grand Theatre renames main stage in honour of historic donation, unveils 2017-18 playbill

At the 2017-18 annual general meeting Monday evening, executive director Deb Harvey announced the theatre’s 19th consecutive operating surplus.

The $27,327 surplus brings the total accumulated surplus to $610,541.

The season was Dennis Garnhum’s second as artistic director and the first season of artistic programming.

WATCH: Cast of the Grand Theatre London’s High School Project give a sneak peek of Prom Queen: The Musical

The theatre garnered national attention after both local school boards pulled funding after Prom Queen: The Musical was chosen as the 2018 high school project.

The public board later reinstated financial support and the community rallied to raise over $75,000 to make sure the show would go on.

READ MORE: London’s Catholic school board stands by decision not to fund play about gay prom date

Ticket sales accounted for 60 per cent of revenue, contributing $4.2 million to the budget; donors and supporters generated 19 per cent, or $1,302,461. The Grand Theatre also receives government funding and support from the 2017-18 season sponsor BMO Financial Group.