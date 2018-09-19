Curtains set to open for ‘Prom Queen: The Musical’

The long-awaited opening night for Prom Queen: The Musical is finally set to hit centre stage at the Grand Theatre.

The musical is based on the true story of Marc Hall, a gay Oshawa student who fought to bring his boyfriend to his high school prom back in 2002.

“Our world is getting closer to equality every day, but as we look deeper into it, we realize there are different layers,” said artistic director Dennis Garnhum.

“This musical celebrates the fact that we need to keep on pushing for equality in all places and that everybody deserves the right to go to prom,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Thames Valley District School Board chose to reinstate their $15,000 contribution to the Grand Theatre’s production of Prom Queen after initially pulling funding due to controversy surrounding the script.

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board has stood by their decision to not fund the musical.

“I hope this can teach a younger audience to do what they believe,” Garnhum said.

“Often times, it’s the adults who are pushing them down, so I hope this is a reminder to them that they should go out and change the world.”

As for the actors and actresses of Prom Queen, they couldn’t be more excited than to get the show underway.

“I just think this story is really important, as there is still controversy surrounding the LGBT community to this day,” said Marcy Gallant, who plays Marc’s best friend Carly.

“The story needs to be told right, and it needs to inspire others to really be conscious of what they say and do towards others,” she said.

The show opens Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m., and will run until Sept. 29.