Coroner’s inquest to be held into death at Saint John construction site

New Brunswick’s chief coroner has scheduled an inquest into the death of a man while he worked at the construction site of the new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John earlier this year.

The inquiry into the death of Christopher Adam Carleton, 33, will be held Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 at the Saint John Law Courts.

Carleton died from injuries sustained during a fall while working as an insulator for a subcontractor at the construction site on Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Worker dies after fall at new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John

Originally from Barnesville, N.B., Carleton was a certified electrician and, according to his obituary, loved his work.

“[Carleton] had a fabulous sense of humour and loved to make people laugh he had a passion for playing guitar and had a love for music,” the obituary reads.

WorkSafeNB recommended that no charges be laid after an investigation into the incident but under the province’s Coroner’s Act an inquest is mandatory whenever a “worker dies as a result of an accident occurring in the course of his or her employment at or in … a construction project site.”

According to a press release accompanying the announcement, Forestell and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses as they work to determine the facts surrounding Carleton’s death.

“The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future,” the press release said.

Inquests do not make findings of legal responsibility.