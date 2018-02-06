Worker dies after fall at new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John

A worker has died after falling at the new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John.

The workplace accident happened at about 1:25 p.m. on Monday at 10 Sydney Street.

The employee, who was working for a sub-contractor, died in hospital from injuries.

WorkSafeNB, which has launched an investigation, says it will not be releasing the name of the worker or details surrounding the death because of privacy reasons.

The provincial agency has issued a stop-work order so that the scene isn’t disturbed, and investigators remain on scene. WorkSafe NB says its investigation will determine how the fatality may have been prevented and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

