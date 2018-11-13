Some New Brunswick schools closing early due to snowfall

Heavy snow and reduced visibility on the road are forcing some schools in New Brunswick to close early for the day.

All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District will be closed for the afternoon.

The Anglophone West School District says schools in the following three zones will also be closed:

Zone 1: Edmundston

Zone 2: Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover

Zone 3: Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland and Woodstock

Nov 13th – Zones 1, 2 & 3 are dismissing three hours early due to weather.

Environment Canada has issued snow and wind warnings in several northwestern regions of the province, with special weather statements in place for the rest of New Brunswick.

Northern regions can expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, according to the national weather forecaster, with wind gusts reaching 100 km/h.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada’s special weather statement reads.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Special weather statements have also been issued for Nova Scotia regions bordering the Bay of Fundy. Environment Canada says strong southerly winds will develop throughout Tuesday afternoon, and may approach gusts between 80 km/h and 100 km/h.

