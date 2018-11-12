Bay Of Fundy
November 12, 2018 7:06 pm

Wind, snow and rain in store for Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia is expected to see a low-pressure system move into the area this week.

Alexa MacLean/ Global News
A A

Heavy wind gusts, rain and snow are set to hit parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for regions bordering the Bay of Fundy and a wind warning for the province’s South Shore and Halifax areas.

The federal agency says a low-pressure system will bring snow and rain to areas bordering the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday, although they are not expected to be significant.

WATCH: Rain, wind warnings issued across Nova Scotia

Strong southerly winds will develop throughout Tuesday afternoon or evening and may approach gusts between 80 km/h and 100 km/h.

The winds may also approach warning criteria strength and persist through to Wednesday night.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay Of Fundy
Environment Canada
Halifax forecast
Halifax forecsat
halifax weather
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia forecast
Nova Scotia weather
Rain
Snow
South Shore
Wind

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News