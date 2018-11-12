Wind, snow and rain in store for Nova Scotia

Heavy wind gusts, rain and snow are set to hit parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for regions bordering the Bay of Fundy and a wind warning for the province’s South Shore and Halifax areas.

The federal agency says a low-pressure system will bring snow and rain to areas bordering the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday, although they are not expected to be significant.

Strong southerly winds will develop throughout Tuesday afternoon or evening and may approach gusts between 80 km/h and 100 km/h.

The winds may also approach warning criteria strength and persist through to Wednesday night.