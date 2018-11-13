Tim Hortons sign ends up extra crispy

Finding your Tim Horton`s to grab a coffee might be a little more difficult for drivers in the Riverbend neighbourhood.

The Tim Horton`s in the 2500 block of Main Street saw their sign go up in flames.

Tim Hortons sign on fire. Main St. pic.twitter.com/b8pqc54Nyc — Lisa Dyck (@LisaDyckpdq) November 13, 2018

According to the city, fire crews got the call just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

One witness, Quentin Robb, said when he drove by the fire, the sign appeared to be melting so he called 911.

“Parts of it fell to the ground and lit some part of the ground on fire,” Robb told Global News.

Fire Crews said when they arrived, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.