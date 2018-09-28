There’s a Tim Hottens in India, and Tim Hortons has its crullers in a knot

People in India have been enjoying double-doubles from Tim Hottens, an apparent knock-off of Canada’s iconic coffee shop chain Tim Hortons.

Tim Hottens, located in Yamunanagar, has caught the attention of the Canadian chain, which is seeking to shut down the copycat restaurant, the Canadian Press reported Thursday.

Though it’s unclear how long Tim Hottens has been serving up double-doubles, the store’s first post on its Facebook page, a profile picture of the logo, dates back to May 8, 2016.

In an email to the news service, a spokeswoman for Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, said the company is looking to close down the knock-off restaurant.

“While we believe that imitation is often the sincerest form of flattery, we do have very high standards when it comes to our brand, the quality of our products and the service we provide our guests,” said Jane Almeida. “Therefore, we will be taking steps to protect our brand and trademarks, including closing down this imitation restaurant.”

There have been several cases of Tim Hortons’ knockoffs popping up in recent years. In 2015, a Canadian spotted packages of instant coffee in a South Korean market branded as Tim Mortons. Similarly, images of a South Korean coffee shop dubbed “Tim House” went viral.

At the time, Tim Hortons said it was looking into closing down the restaurant.

“Our logo is representative of our commitment to quality, so even though we are not currently doing business in South Korea, we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect our trademarks,” a spokesperson said.

The news of India’s Tim Hottens had social media users speculating whether the restaurant was any good.

“I wonder if ‘Tim Hottens’ actually manages to get your coffee right, and maybe stir it a little too,” reads a comment.

“Somehow I think the food, coffee, and service might actually be better at Tim Hottens!” reads another.

I bet the copy cat 'Tim Hortons' have better coffee lids. #TimHottens pic.twitter.com/LEz71kR5UR — drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) September 28, 2018