Town of Devon seeks resident feedback on development mayor calls ‘crucial for the future’

The mayor of Devon, Alta., says a proposal to build a recreation facility, and later commercial development, on a chunk of land west of Southport Common is something “council believes is crucial for the future of our community.”

Now, the town is asking residents to weigh in on the idea.

The Town of Devon has launched a survey to gather feedback on the proposed development after engaging in what it calls a “lengthy period of education and public consultation.”

“This proposed development would include the construction of a recreation facility which would act as a catalyst for commercial development in the surrounding area including a future hotel and other retail outlets,” the town said in a news release issued on Monday.

The proposal is to build on the land west of Southport Common across Highway 60.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to pursue commercial growth opportunities,” Mayor Ray Ralph said in a news release.

“This growth will help us increase our non-residential assessment base, bring employment opportunities, improve service to our residents and bring new investment to Devon.”

READ MORE: Communities south of Edmonton explore how to attract more tourists to region

The town’s website offers further details about the project and says council has been “hard at work exploring options to stimulate Devon’s growth and economic development” in the face of low growth over the past six years.

“[Low growth] has negatively impacted the community in several ways, including the loss of residents, businesses, employment opportunities and, in the long term, it will hinder Devon’s ability to improve infrastructure and services to the community, which will inevitably create a tax burden on its residents.”

The town says the area for which the development is being proposed is a 32-acre parcel of land that the town jointly purchased with Alberta Transportation last year.

In order for residents to take part in the online survey, the town says it has mailed and emailed out unique PIN codes “to all residences and businesses in their October utility bill that comes out in mid-November.”

“Those receiving their bill by email will receive a separate email with their PIN code the week of Nov. 11,” the town says. “To ensure the survey is filled out fairly, one PIN code will be available for each address.

“Instructions for completing the survey are included on the mailout, including what to do if you do not have internet access.”

The town says the survey will remain open until Nov. 30. The results will go to council at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Devon is located a short drive southwest of Edmonton. According to Statistics Canada’s 2016 Census, it has a population of 6,578 people.