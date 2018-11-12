Edith Cavell School
November 12, 2018 9:51 pm

Parents at Edith Cavell Elementary say money for seismic upgrades should go to building new school

By Reporter  Global News
A A

On a holiday Monday, kids and parents gathered outside Vancouver’s Edith Cavell Elementary School as they prepare to challenge plans for a seismic upgrade.

Instead, they’re calling for a new school.

READ MORE: Vancouver parents cry foul over ‘devastating’ plan to bus kids across town during seismic upgrading

“We’re very concerned that the decision-making that has gone on with the VSB [Vancouver School Board] and ministry is short-sighted and not the best use of tax dollars,” Kevin Harris with the school’s parent advisory council, told Global News,

Located along the busy Cambie Street corridor, the 98-year-old school is at 120 per cent capacity. Four classes are now in portables.

WATCH: Seismic upgrade plans leaving B.C. parents frustrated


Story continues below

A seismic upgrade will cost more than $15 million. A new school would cost about $21 million.

When asked if a new school could be considered, Education Minister Rob Fleming told Global News in a statement that “trustees and VSB administrators are meeting with Cavell Elementary School parents to consider the best options. I look forward to hearing the outcome.”

READ MORE: Two Vancouver schools to be replaced under seismic upgrade program

Harris notes “while it costs more upfront, in the long run it would be much cheaper to have a new building.”

Kids and parents are planning a rally Tuesday and will be at the school board meeting Wednesday to lobby for a new school.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambie Corridor
Cambie Street
Edith Cavell
Edith Cavell School
Edith Cavell seismic upgrade
Education
Schools
seismic upgrade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News