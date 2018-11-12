Parents at Edith Cavell Elementary say money for seismic upgrades should go to building new school

On a holiday Monday, kids and parents gathered outside Vancouver’s Edith Cavell Elementary School as they prepare to challenge plans for a seismic upgrade.

Instead, they’re calling for a new school.

“We’re very concerned that the decision-making that has gone on with the VSB [Vancouver School Board] and ministry is short-sighted and not the best use of tax dollars,” Kevin Harris with the school’s parent advisory council, told Global News,

Located along the busy Cambie Street corridor, the 98-year-old school is at 120 per cent capacity. Four classes are now in portables.

A seismic upgrade will cost more than $15 million. A new school would cost about $21 million.

When asked if a new school could be considered, Education Minister Rob Fleming told Global News in a statement that “trustees and VSB administrators are meeting with Cavell Elementary School parents to consider the best options. I look forward to hearing the outcome.”

Harris notes “while it costs more upfront, in the long run it would be much cheaper to have a new building.”

Kids and parents are planning a rally Tuesday and will be at the school board meeting Wednesday to lobby for a new school.