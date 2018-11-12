Parents at Edith Cavell Elementary say money for seismic upgrades should go to building new school
On a holiday Monday, kids and parents gathered outside Vancouver’s Edith Cavell Elementary School as they prepare to challenge plans for a seismic upgrade.
Instead, they’re calling for a new school.
READ MORE: Vancouver parents cry foul over ‘devastating’ plan to bus kids across town during seismic upgrading
“We’re very concerned that the decision-making that has gone on with the VSB [Vancouver School Board] and ministry is short-sighted and not the best use of tax dollars,” Kevin Harris with the school’s parent advisory council, told Global News,
Located along the busy Cambie Street corridor, the 98-year-old school is at 120 per cent capacity. Four classes are now in portables.
WATCH: Seismic upgrade plans leaving B.C. parents frustrated
A seismic upgrade will cost more than $15 million. A new school would cost about $21 million.
When asked if a new school could be considered, Education Minister Rob Fleming told Global News in a statement that “trustees and VSB administrators are meeting with Cavell Elementary School parents to consider the best options. I look forward to hearing the outcome.”
READ MORE: Two Vancouver schools to be replaced under seismic upgrade program
Harris notes “while it costs more upfront, in the long run it would be much cheaper to have a new building.”
Kids and parents are planning a rally Tuesday and will be at the school board meeting Wednesday to lobby for a new school.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.