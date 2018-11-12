Blood Tribe issues warning about carfentanil after learning of recent overdoses

The Blood Tribe has issued a community warning about the drug carfentanil.

Officials with the Blood Tribe said they’ve been informed of fatal overdoses in recent days involving band members, though specific numbers were not provided.

Health officials say the opioid is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 4,000 times more potent than heroin.

Tribe officials say they’re concerned about the well-being of their band members and are issuing the warning in the hopes of preventing overdose deaths.

“Chief and council ask all tribal members to be vigilant and urge you to take all measures necessary to inform and warn your families and friends of the dangers of carfentanil,” the band said in a news release on Monday.

They say naloxone kits are available at the Blood Tribe Department of Health and Fire Hall. Officials are urging anyone who may know a drug user to never leave them alone and if necessary to escort them to the supervised consumption services site.