2-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead near Westport, Ont.

Leeds OPP have confirmed that one person is dead due to a collision that happened on Friday near Westport, Ont.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Salem Road and 9th Concession in North Crosby Township near Westport shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 9.

A 63-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two others in the same vehicle were transported to hospital, while the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

The OPP did not release details about the identity of the deceased or the cause of the collision.

